Mwaliteta to Appear in Court Today

Police have officially charged and arrested UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta for being in possession of offensive weapons contrary to Section 85 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Mwaliteta is jointly charged with James Sichilongo.
The duo is expected to appear in court today.
4 Comments
Augustin mulenga
Good looking but the contents of the brain is evil, change or else you will never rule this nation.
Hammer
Blind followers , you are starting a legal struggle alone . You can’t even ask HH or CK to do at least one night on your behalf in prison. Fool
Foreigner Mulongoti
Ya Sichilongo namwe mukutuzewanya. Uzye mwatala mwikalapo ku ya Tonga mulole vino yatupata. Yakati swensi sweswe ayemba tuche tuswilile kuno twafuma. I am not being tribal but what I am saying is a fact.
Aaron
You people you should first findout the truth dont just start commenting anyhow so wat is the evidence of this offence who can tell?