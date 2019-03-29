Speaker Defends Nakacinda’s Nomination

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has ruled that the nomination of opposition MMD official Raphael Nakachinda as member of parliament is in order and in accordance with Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia.

Speaker Matibini made this ruling following a point of order raised by opposition Chief Whip Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know whether Nakacinda was rightfully in the House as an opposition member on the opposite side of the House instead of him being on the ruling party side because President Edgar Lungu nominated him as a Patriotic Front representative.

“Mr. Speaker, tagging on the very elaborate ruling you made in the case of Hon. Chishimba Kambwili last week, I would like to pitch your thoughts pertaining to this issue. Mr. Speaker I am aware that the President of the Republic of Zambia, using this particular provision, nominated Hon. Nakacinda to this House based on Article 69, 1,2,3 from the National Constitution of Zambia. And now we have Hon. Nakacinda as an Opposition member in this House contrary to the spirit, presidency and the pronouncements of the House. Therefore, was Hon. Nakacinda in order to be in the House as an Opposition member and nominated to oppose government by remaining on the opposite side instead of him being on the ruling side because President Lungu nominated him as a Patriotic Front nominated Member of Parliament?” Mwiimbu asked.

The Speaker, however, ruled that Article 69 (1) empowers the President to nominate any person or persons to the National Assembly “where the President considers that the presence of such person or persons will enhance the representation of special interest, skills or gender…”

He said Article 69 further provides for factors that the President could take into account in exercising his or her discretion in nominating members of parliament.

“I therefore find the nomination of Raphael Nakachinda, MP, to this house in order and in keeping with Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia…To suggest that persons from opposition political parties are ineligible from being nominated by the President not only amounts to altering the fabric in which article 69 (1) is woven…If it was the intention and will of this house that persons belonging to the opposition political parties should be excluded from being nominated, Article 69 (1) would have expressly stated or said so. To revert to the notion that the sole function of the opposition members of parliament is to oppose government, it is instructive to note that the modern trend in most democracy is to promote the concept or the notion of responsible opposition,” Speaker Matibini has ruled.

He said the primary function of the opposition was to offer credible alternative to the majority in power.

“Moreover, by overseeing and criticizing the actions of government, it works to ensure transparency, integrity and efficiency in the conduct of public affairs and to prevent abuses by the authorities and individuals thereby ensuring the defence of public interest. It indeed contributes to the promotion and defence of human rights and fundamental freedoms, that is helping to ensure that democracy functions properly. The opposition in Parliament also has a responsibility to offer voters a credible alternative to the government in office by making the majority accountable,” said Speaker Matibini, adding that responsible opposition calls for purposeful and constructive criticism of government in providing the necessary checks and balances.

“Therefore, where the President nominates a member of an opposition party to Parliament, the presumption is in the Speaker’s considered view that such person will not only practice the notion or concept of responsible opposition but will generally have the best interest of the nation at large…The rules of statutory interpretation stipulate that in construing constitutional or indeed statutory provisions, one must first apply the little rule of interpretation that is assigned to the words their ordinary and main meaning.”