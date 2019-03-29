Speaker Schools Mwiimbu on Suspension of Parley Business

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini has explained to Monze Central member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu on how he can suspend business under consideration to deal with urgent matters of public importance presented by a member.

Mwiimbu had on March 14, 2019 raised a point of order emanating from standing orders 33 (1,2,3,4,5) and 34 (1,2,3,4,5) in which he indicated that the issues he was going to raise related to the adjournment on a definite urgent matter of public importance by bringing to the Speaker’s attention the fact that the country was under going severe financial distress.

He urged the house to salvage the country from financial distress.

But in rendering his ruling, Speaker Matibini said based on the authorities, an adjournment motion under the standing orders 33 and 34 cannot be raised through a point of order because that was done whenever there was an alleged breach or transgression of the rule of the House .

He further ruled that a member intending to raise an adjournment motion must notify the Speaker in advance on his or her intention and upon receipt of the motion.

He said the matter would then be placed on an order paper.

“Thereafter, at an opportune time or juncture during the proceedings of the House, the Speaker, in exercise of his or her discretion under standing order 34 (3) re-enquires from the House whether the request for an adjournment motion presented to him by a member is one that is a definite urgent matter of public importance…at that juncture, the motion is required to be supported by at least 10 members,” Speaker Matibini told Mwiimbu.

“If a Speaker grants leave, then he shall, at the appropriate hour, suspend business under consideration in order to deal with the urgent matter of public importance that has been presented.”

He stated that the question on whether Mwiimbu’s request to debate an adjournment motion on a definite urgent matter of public importance under standing orders 33 and 34 was admissible.

“It is clear from the authorities cited that first prior notice must be given to the Speaker before moving the motion on a definite urgent matter of public importance. Second, the matter must be definite that is relating to a single matter or issue. Third, it must not be couched in general terms, that is, it must be supported with facts or have a factual basis. Fourth, it must be urgent; that is in the nature of an emergency of a very recent occurrence. Fifth, it must be a matter of sufficient public importance to warrant interruption of normal business of the house. Lastly, the Speaker is reposed with discretion to decide whether or not to admit the motion,” Speaker Matibini said.

He said no prior notice of the motion was in this case given, “instead the motion was introduced through a point of order”.

“A point of order cannot be used to initiate a debate on a motion. The statement itself presented by Mwiimbu is not sufficiently supported by facts, it is evidently couched in very general terms. The net result is that the purported motion of an adjournment to a definite urgent matter of public importance raised through a point of order is misplaced and therefore inadmissible,” ruled Speaker Matibini.

Mwiimbu, who is the opposition Chief Whip, in his point of order, also urged the house to advise the government to take urgent measures to salvage the country from its current financial distress that had led to the failure to finance all the three wings of government.

He said the medical and education institutions had been severely affected, threatening the economic foundation and security of the country.

Mwiimbu then asked the Speaker’s indulgence to deliver his statement that the house urges the government to take urgent measures to “salvage the country from financial distress” that had led to the failure to finance all three wings of government .