Speaker Takes Zesco Letter Complaint to Privileges Committee

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has referred Parliamentary Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube’s complaint against Gary Nkombo to the committee on privileges, absences and support services.

Ngulube had last week asked the Speaker to rule on whether or not allegations by Nkombo, the Mazabuka member of parliament, laid on the table on March 20 suggesting that PF secretary general Davis Mwila had received K3 million from Zesco Limited for by-elections should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for investigations and prosecution in line with the law.

Ngulube, who is also PF Kabwe Central member of parliament, in his point of order raised in Parliament also asked Dr Matibini to also rule on whether Nkombo was in order to abuse his privilege as a member of parliament by presenting to the assembly “a forged, fake, falsified document” with intent to embarrass Mwila and to bring odium and scandal on Zesco, a public utility.

But Speaker Matibini, who earlier declined to deliver his ruling on grounds that he was not in position to do so given the nature of the point of order and also the issues raised and suggested that he would have to study his ruling as he could not rule on an extempore basis, has since referred both matters to the committee on privileges, absences and support services for their due consideration.

Delivering his ruling, Speaker Matibini informed the House that he had pondered over the issue involved in the point of order and the complaint and was of the view that both be properly investigated and deliberated upon by the committee on privileges, absences and support services.

In his point of order on March 21, Ngulube said in his belief and understanding, Nkombo was the one who made the letter produced in the House or “he knows who is behind that document”.

He said Zesco, upon being queried by the Chief Whip’s office, “clearly and categorically” denied the context of that letter and called it a forgery, deceitful and malicious.

Ngulube said Nkombo ought to have known or knew that he had dragged “innocent people like the PF SG”, the Zesco managing director and director of finance into his allegations which had been proved to be fake, false and malicious.