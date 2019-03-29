Zambia to Host 2019 Africa Weightlifting Champs

Zambia has been picked by the Weightlifting Federation Africa to host this year’s Africa Weightlifting Championship scheduled for September 5-9, 2019.

Weightlifting Federation Africa (WFA) vice-president Dr Kevin Duplooy announced during a media briefing held at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) ipiphat the competition would attract 15 African countries.

“The Championship will be used as qualifiers to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” stated OYDC communications officer Noah Silomba.

“Dr. Duplooy, has appreciated the OYDC, National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), and the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development and appealed to the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) to ensure that facilities are available to host the prestigious competition in Zambia.”

Zambia Weightlifting Federation (ZWF) president Amon Masala disclosed that his federation would spend over K700, 000 to successfully host the event.

“He also thanked partners such as the OYDC, NOCZ, the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development, NSCZ, Bigtree Beverages LTD the manufacturer of (Kung Fu Energy Drink) for being supportive and has since appealed to the corporate world to consider emulating the current partners and see that Zambia get to showcase not only sporting skills but the cultural values it has,” Silomba stated.

OYDC director Dr Fredrick Chitangala said the centre remains committed to hosting similar events by making facilities available to both local and international sports federations.

Dr Chitangala expressed happiness that OYDC had been picked to host the event and that the 2018- 2022 OYDC Strategic Plan launched last year was coming to fruition “as more events are being hosted at the multi sports facility which has continued to contribute young, talented athletes to different local clubs and subsequently participate in competitive sports competitions at both local and international level”.

Mauritius, Nigeria, Madagascar, Egypt, Uganda, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, and Zambia are some of the countries expected to participate in the competition.