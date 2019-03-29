Zambia in NCDs Crisis, Warns Expert

Health and wellness expert Alick Banda has warned that Zambia is in a crisis when it comes to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as related deaths now stand at 53,000 per annum.

Banda was hosted on Radio Phoenix’s breakfast show yesterday where he made revelations that the foods being consumed were behind the high rates of NCDs.

“53,000 deaths caused by NCDs annually in Zambia…We are in a crisis actually in Zambia. We currently have high deaths due to NCDs…The measures being taken to educate the masses…for instance the Minister of Health posts the importance of certain foods like Chibwaba, impwa, kalembula on his Facebook page,” Banda said.

He advised Zambians to know what foods to eat to maintain healthy lifestyles.

“Everything that comes in the body affects the body. The more the cells don’t function properly, the more you will be sick. We need to know the foods that we should eat, and what we shouldn’t. In Africa, we look at these diseases (NCDs) as diseases of the rich. It’s unfortunate we think like that. It is the food that is causing us to develop so many diseases,” said Banda.