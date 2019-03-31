Central PF Probes Cadres’ Attacks on Protesting Council Workers

The Patriotic Front in Central Province has condemned suspected party cadres’ attacks on protesting council workers on Friday and has since instituted investigations into the matter.

Central Province PF chairperson Remember Mutale stated that President Edgar Lungu has instructed the party leadership to uphold civility in politics and “never to perpetrate any violence whatsoever”.

“To this effect, the Party leadership in the Province is carrying out investigations into the matter. Lastly, the Party in the Province wishes to assure the general public that it will cooperate with the Police in bringing perpetrators to book,” stated Mutale.

Kabwe council workers on Friday protested the delayed salaries by heaping tonnes of garbage at the entrance of the local authority’s offices.

This attracted a good beating from suspected PF cadres who accused the workers of acting irrationally to demand their pay.

But the cadres’ action has received widespread condemnation as people have been questioning their ‘powers’ to discipline workers who are not employees of the ruling party.