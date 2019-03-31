GEARS Calls on PF, UPND to Disband Security Wings

=’

GEARS Initiative has advised the UPND and PF to stop exporting violence by ferrying cadres to areas where by-elections are taking place.

The organization has also called on PF and the UPND to immediately disband their security wings which are acting as militias of the two political parties.

In a statement, GEARS director of programs Gideon Musonda stated that the institution was concerned with the continued acts of violence every time elections were being held.

“GEARS Initiative is extremely worried about this growing trend which it feels, if not stopped now, may get out of hand as the country approaches 2021 General Elections. It’s becoming a common practice for PF and UPND Leadership to condemn violence before and after it happens without putting practical measures to curb violence. It is rare to hear these political parties administering punitive measures on its members involved in violence,” Musonda stated.

“Even though Zambia Police do apprehend some of those involved cadres, when released, they are embraced and rejoin the respective parties and continue perpetuating the same violence these parties rhetorically condemn in subsequent elections. GEARS Initiative also notes with great concern the exportation of violence by these two parties by ferrying of cadres from outside into election areas.”

He stated that the ferrying of cadres could be one of the main causes of violence the country had been witnessing “previously, presently and perhaps likely to continue happening in the future if the trend is not stopped now”.

“It’s worrisome to note the failure by political leadership to honour their Public statements, commitments and signed accords on the need to maintain peaceful electoral process and work with their local membership than ferrying violent cadres to election areas. GEARS Initiative did commend the generally peaceful campaigns both parties conducted and peaceful morning voting process on the poll day in Kafue but alas, hordes of ferried cadres from Lusaka disrupted the peace of the election in the area,” Musonda stated.

“It was unfortunate that in the afternoon of the poll day, youths who claimed to be the PF party security wing decided to abrogate the ECZ rules by camping in a prohibited area. That was the main cause of Kafue secondary polling station violence as UPND reacted violently instead of leaving the relevant authorities to handle their concerns.”

He condemned the PF and UPND for allowing their cadres to act violently.

“The other violence that happened around Kafue Council hall was also regrettable and unnecessary especially that it involved a Cabinet Minister. We condemn both parties for engaging in such acts that are denting the country’s competitive electoral democracy. GEARS Initiative, therefore, wishes to call upon the leadership of both parties PF and UPND to not only condemn violence by words but also expose and expel leaders and cadres within their rank and file involved in violence,” stated Musonda.

“The so called party security wings don’t mean well in the country’s electoral process and in a country with an established police service and whose laws prohibit the existence of militia.

These security wings of political parties must be disbanded forthwith and allow the Zambia Police to do its work professionally without interference. GEARS Initiative is confident that good leadership from both parties on how they deal with their own cadres, violence can be stopped now and ahead of the Roan and Bahati parliamentary by-elections.”