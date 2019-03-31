KBF Refuses to Withhold Release of ‘Advice’ Book

Kelvin Bwalya Fube has refused to withhold the release of his new book due next month in which he advises the Patriotic Front government on what he believes are best ideas to make the country prosper.

Fube, commonly referred to as KBF, wrote on his Facebook page on Friday that he had received a number of concerns from some of his colleagues who advised him not to release his book because they felt his party had ill-treated him and should therefore not offer solutions.

But he says it is “our duty as patriots to keep offering solutions to the many challenges our country is facing even under conflicting emotions”.

Below is KBF’s full statement:

In the last few days, I have had a good number of friends and colleagues urge me not to release my forthcoming book because they feel that my party has ill-treated me and as such, I should not offer any solutions.

This has worried me enough to issue this brief statement: I wish to remind all of us that we only have one Zambia and we must, as patriotic Zambians, put Zambia and all her people before self. Whereas I have a great respect for intellectual property, I also believe that if God gives you a gift, that gift is worthless if not shared and deployed for the greater good of mankind.

We are one country and we must not be selfish in our agendas. We must always be selfless and have the welfare, progress and prosperity of our fellow Zambians at heart.

It has become apparent to me that our anger and polarisation has led us to a dark place where we are willing to frustrate each other and frustrate even those things that are of great benefit to the Zambian people. This must change.

Whereas I do accept that there are some people who thrive on stealing other people’s ideas to run with them as their own, we must as patriotic Zambians make the deliberate choice to do everything we can do to help our country because the harsh reality is that when people steal ideas they do not fully understand, those ideas will never bear the correct fruit till God fulfills His will. We must therefore not live in fear of thieves.

I therefore acknowledge all those who have implored me to withhold the solutions advanced in my soon to be released book, but I must state that my conviction to see a better and truly prosperous Zambia overrides what is of personal ego and need.

Zambia Must Prosper Part Two, which is a blueprint for Zambia’s rapid economic transformation, will be released at the end of April because we only have one Zambia and we must choose to be selfless and patriotic towards her all the time.