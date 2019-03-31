Police Receive First Batch of Security Gear

The Police Service has received the first batch of security equipment procured to enhance the safety of police officers.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said the new equipment will go a long way in ensuring the safety of officers in their daily duties of protecting citizens.

Kanganja was speaking when he received the equipment at Lilayi Police Training College in Chilanga today.

The Inspector General said he is confident that the new protective gear would motivate the men and women in uniform to carry out their duties diligently and efficiently, “especially in times of riots and violence”.

The equipment includes 16,000 combat uniforms, 15,000 tactical vests, 30,000 rain coats, among others.