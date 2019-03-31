S.A to Hold Urgent Meeting with SADC Envoys Over Xenophobic Attacks

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has called an urgent meeting tomorrow with SADC Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to that country regarding reports of xenophobic attacks that have re-emerged in some parts of South Africa.

The meeting follows concerns raised by the diplomatic community after violent attacks on foreigners, particularly those from the SADC region.

Zambia High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says the Dean of diplomatic community in South Africa Ambassador Bene Mpoko would lead the diplomatic corp, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.

High Commissioner Mwamba said the meeting would be aimed at diffusing rising tensions between South Africans and foreigners.

He noted that over 250 foreigners have so far become victims of violent attacks which occurred in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal province (KZN).

High Commissioner Mwamba said seven foreign trucks were burnt near Mooi River Toll Plaza in Durban.

He has, however, emphasised that no Zambian has so far been a victim of the recent attacks and has since cautioned Zambians living or travelling to that country to take extra precautions by avoiding certain places and areas where there are public protests until the matter was adequately addressed.