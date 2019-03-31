State House Concerned About S.A Xenophobic Attacks

State House has expressed concern at the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa in which citizens of different African countries have fallen victim.

Amos Chanda, the State House spokesperson, has said in a tweet that President Edgar Lungu phoned Namibian President and SADC chairperson Hage Geingob to rally regional solidarity to support the South African government in dealing with the situation.

He indicated that President Lungu was further concerned about Malawi’s retaliatory approach to the matter.

“Concerned at the incidents of xenophobia in S/Africa, Pres. Lungu has telephoned Namibia Pres. Geingob, the chair of SADC, to rally regional solidarity to support S/Africa deal with this ugly stain on the region. SADC Organ chair also concerned at retaliatory action from Malawi,” Chanda stated in his tweet yesterday.

So far, the South African government, through its Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, has called for an urgent meeting with SADC ambassadors and high commissioners in that country to discuss the matter and find solutions.