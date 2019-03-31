Zambia Donates Medical Supplies to Cyclone Hit Countries

Zambia has joined the help mission for cyclone victims by donating medical supplies worth US$403, 000.

Vice President Inonge Wina who flagged off the donation said Zambia has enough stock to send out t cyclone hit countries

Wina was speaking at Medical Stores Limited when she received assorted medical supplies from the Ministry of Health worth over US$403,403.93 meant to help mitigate the health challenges being faced by the people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as a result of the disruption in the delivery of health services owing to the cyclone.

The Vice President said Zambia was merely helping out neighbouring countries hit by the cyclone,

Cyclone Idai has hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi with the death toll standing at 746.