FAZ Appoint 32-Year-Old Lyson Zulu as Technical Director

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled Lyson Zulu as the new Technical Director.

Zulu takes over the role that was left vacant following the departure of Moses Sichone who was employed as Assistant Technical Director.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said Zulu emerged top candidate from the 17 that applied for the job.

“Our new Technical Director is Mr Lyson Zulu. We had 17 applicants from the start and six were shortlisted, among them two Zambian based,” he said.

“When we had the FIFA Technical Advisor in the country, he called for all members of FAZ Technical Office. Then Mr Zulu who was the football development manager at the time. When he looked at the CV, the FIFA advisor was quite impressed and requested that he be included on those who were short-listed.”

Kashala added: “Mr Zulu was the best out of all and thus was offered the job as Technical Director.”

Zulu holds a Sports Performance foundation degree from Bath University and a Bachelor of Science with Sport Science and Management from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

The 33-year-old Zulu served as programs officer at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) prior to his taking up the position at Football House.

Zulu was initially appointed as Sports Development officer.

The ex-Chiparamba Youth Academy product starred for the Chipolopolo in 2010 in an international friendly when Zambia lost to Ghana 4-0 in London.

(Source: FAZ Media)