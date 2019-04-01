FPP Proposes Amendments to Dialogue Bill

The Forum of Political Parties (FPP) has proposed some amendments to the National Dialogue Bill but says it “fully supports” the process.

The National Dialogue Bill based on Constitutional and Institutional Reforms, Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence, Tolerance, Civility in Politics, Public Order Act (PoA), Electoral Reforms and Political Parties Bill has received dissent from opposition political parties and civil society organizations, some of whom believe this was an avenue for stifling people’s freedoms.

During a press briefing held this afternoon at Mika Lodge in Jesmodine, Lusaka today, FPP chairperson Jackson Silavwe said they had resolved that section 5B of the Dialogue Bill be amended to increase representation of registered political parties outside Parliament to the National Dialogue Forum to three (3) per political party.

He said the FPP had further resolved that Section 15 in the National Dialogue Bill be amended so that government should provide for the payment of allowances to all the delegates to the National Dialogue Forum.

Silavwe added that the FPP had also resolved that section 14 (1) be amended to extend the initial duration of the National Dialogue Forum to 30 working days and not the 10 days as stipulated in the National Dialogue Bill.

“Lastly, it has also been resolved that the Forum will recognize that the National Dialogue Bill as it affords the Zambian people an opportunity to amend the Republican Constitution and subsidiary legislation,” said Silavwe.