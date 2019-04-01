Kitwe DC Dangles Scholarships to 5 Best Students at Mindolo School

Kitwe District commissioner Binwell Mpundu has offered scholarship to five pupils of Mindolo Secondary School who will get the best marks at grade nine.

Mpundu made the offer to encourage the pupils to work hard for the examinations after noticing poor performance at all levels.

He said he was shocked when he learnt about the poor pass rate at Mindolo Secondary School which stands at 47 per cent in the district.

Mpundu said he was informed that most pupils have been staying away from classes to look for school fees.

After this, he offered to sponsor to grade 12 the best five pupils that will make it to grade 10.

Mpundu also offered to sponsor to university the best five or more students that would attain six points at grade 12.

“I have challenged the pupils of Mindolo that I will be on hand to sponsor the best five pupils who will get the best results at this year’s grade nine exams and will sponsor them all the way into grade 12 and the five pupils who will get six points at this year’s grade 12 exams will be sponsored into tertiary education,” he said.

Later, three grade 10 pupils got their share of sponsorship after they followed Mpundu for a message of encouragement to be written in their books and signed.

One of the pupils could not hold back tears of joy, a situation that compelled Mpundu to pay for their grade 11 and 12 school fees.

“I took an opportunity to write down encouraging words in the three books and just what I thought was a simple gesture threw this young lady into tears and I was deeply moved that I had to offer the three girls sponsorship up to grade 12 as a way of motivating them to work hard and not worry about school fees,” said Mpundu.