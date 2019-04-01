Kitwe Man Arrested Over Fake Kwacha Notes

A 32-year-old man of Kitwe has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of K100 counterfeit notes totaling K11, 400.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga said the suspect was nabbed after he attempted to deposit K1, 500 into a mobile money account in Buchi Township.

Katanga explained that a mobile money agent noticed that the money produced by Michael Tembo, 32, of Mindolo Township, was allegedly counterfeit before informing other members of the public.

“Immediately she noticed that the money was counterfeit she alerted members of the public that is how he was apprehended. Upon searching him, he was found with K 9,900 in K100 notes,” Katanga added.

She said police later arrested three more suspects to have been connected to the same counterfeit notes.

Katanga has since identified others arrested as Edward Sinkala, 27, Teddy Sikaona, 44, and Milante Sikaona, all of Mindolo Township in Kitwe.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in Court soon.