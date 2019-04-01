Kitwe Zampost Workers Beg for Salaries

Unionised Workers at Zampost in Kitwe have pleaded with government to pay them at least three of the six months salaries owed.

The unionised workers gathered outside the Post Office premises this morning where they sang solidarity songs while offices remain closed.

Those spoken too said they were ready to resume work if government paid at least their salary arrears for October, November and December last year.

They said the position government had taken not to respond to their complaints was worrying, “especially that other institutions such as Councils have received their pay”.

“We have not started this protest today but it clearly shows you that government does not care about what is happening, Councils are getting their salaries, even universities but what about us who are owed for six months? This is not helping we have families as well and we need that money,” one of the workers complained on behalf of others.

The unionised workers said they had called off the protest last week after management assured that their matter was receiving attention.

“We cannot continue to work when our salaries are not coming. See, we have even suggested that we can be paid our salaries from October to December last year and we will resume work to allow the government to look for money to pay us for January, February and March 2019,” said another employee.