Luo Urges Protesting Lecturers to Resign if they are Unhappy

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says lecturers at the two public universities complaining about delayed salaries should resign if they are discontent with the status quo.
Professor Luo said that they should feel free to get better paying jobs if lecturing is not meeting their economic expectations.
Industrial disharmony has hit the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University with grievances over delayed salaries forcing lecturers to down tools.
She said that government could easily replace any of the lecturers that would leave their jobs over delayed salaries.
Professor Luo also took a dig at union leaders that she accused of inciting lecturers.
5 Comments
Concerned citizen
Awe just pay them! Even the one will be employed will need salary.
puttin
But zambia!!!how can surely a minister issue such a demotivative statement like a feeble minded person everyone needs motivation those are the same people who made you to be in that office of which now you are even bosting.shame on you madam minister.
Hypocrisy
Use the less statement from the so called minister!!
Truestory
Look at the office she is sitting in. Look at the chairs. Then she’s busy threatening innocent people who work more than her but not being payed, loleleni tukamoña nga mukekalamo muli ayo ama office after August 2021. Mukala bwelela mu fibokoshi ukufuma Ku SA naku India. Why can’t you just apologize to them instead of issuing empty threats? Ubusuma pa menso, kikikikikikiki. Kaya.
One love
its time guys,mwana wakana para,do other business while working.