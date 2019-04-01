Luo Urges Protesting Lecturers to Resign if they are Unhappy

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says lecturers at the two public universities complaining about delayed salaries should resign if they are discontent with the status quo.

Professor Luo said that they should feel free to get better paying jobs if lecturing is not meeting their economic expectations.

Industrial disharmony has hit the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University with grievances over delayed salaries forcing lecturers to down tools.

She said that government could easily replace any of the lecturers that would leave their jobs over delayed salaries.

Professor Luo also took a dig at union leaders that she accused of inciting lecturers.