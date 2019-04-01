Mwaliteta Granted Bail

Opposition UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has been granted a K5, 000 bail and two working sureties.

Mwaliteta who spent the weekend in detention after being arrested on a charge of possession of offensive weapons contrary to Section 85 sub-section One of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia

The former Kafue Member of Parliament is jointly charged with James Sichilongo.

Magistrate Alice Walusiku granted the accused bail when they appeared before her this morning.

However, when the matter came up this morning, the duo could not take plea as the prosecution team was awaiting instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Among the sympathizers that pitched at the court were UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, Kafue MP Mirriam Choonya, and Mazabuka Central MP Garry Nkombo.