Risky Business: Kalulushi Mayor Bans Child Traders at Sabina

Kalulushi mayor Rashida Mulenga has banned children from trading at Sabina Check point, Mufulira Road turn off along Kitwe Chingola Road.

Mulenga, who addressed traders, was at pains to see how young boys and girls risked their lives chasing motorists as they traded in different merchandise.

She said the business young boys and girls were engaged in was too risky for them as they were supposed to be in school and could result in loss of lives if allowed to continue.

“Selling of foodstuffs to motorists by children at Sabina check point has been banned. Children are supposed to be in school and not running after motorists selling goods,” Mulenga said.

She further sent a warning to parents that were in the habit of sending their children to trade in unsafe businesses to stop the trend.

“Parents to children who will be found selling food stuffs will be dealt with,” Mulenga warned.

She has since assured traders at Sabina Check Point that the council would construct toilets and bathrooms to make the trading area habitable for them.

Mulenga further handed over three garbage bins to help address indiscriminate garbage disposal.