S.A Govt Regrets Xenophobic Attacks

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says reports of alleged xenophobic attacks that have re-emerged in that country are a great concern to her government.

Sisulu, who held an urgent meeting with diplomats from SADC countries this morning following a spate of xenophobic attacks in selected places, said her government was working closely with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that security is provided to people living in South Africa.

She said her government would work closely with members of the diplomatic corp to ensure that regular updates were given concerning reports of alleged xenophobia.

At the meeting was held at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, Sisulu noted that safety of people living in South Africa was a collective responsibility, “as such, SADC member countries would be actively engaged to find a solution”.

She assured that her government would guarantee that all people, including foreigners, were safe.

Sisulu also said Police would ensure that trucks and their trade routes were made safe.

The meeting was held in the wake of xenophobic and criminal attacks against foreigners in Sprinfield, Durban.

In that attack, 300 Malawians were displaced from their homes and are sheltering at a police station in Springfield.

Others that attended the meeting were the Police Minister Bheke Cele and his Police Commissioners.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said reports of alleged xenophobia were distressing, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.

He said some public remarks by identified civic leaders in that country had capacity to incite violence and advised that inflammatory statements are avoided, “especially during the sensitive period of elections due on 8th May 2019”.

High Commissioner Mwamba also appealed to government to openly condemn remarks that have been made against foreigners as they could fuel xenophobic attacks.

“Reports of re-emerging xenophobia in some parts of South Africa are working against the principles espoused by the African Union and SADC that call for a free trade area and free movement of people,” said High Commissioner Mwamba.