74 Kabwe Council Workers Suspended

The Kabwe Municipal Council has with immediate effect suspended 74 employees for alleged involvement in an illegal strike between March 27 and March 29, 2019.

The illegal strike, according to the council, was contrary to provisions 40.4 paragraph (c, d and e) of the Conditions of Service for Division IV of 1996 as read with the Schedule of Offences and Penalties in the Local Government Service.

The local authority has since slapped charges of riotous behavior, acting violently and omission which intentionally endangers the health or safety of others.

Council Assistant Public Relations officer Waluka Mwaeka has said the workers in Division IV have been given two days while those in Division II and III had seven days from the date of receipt of the letters to exculpate themselves and show cause why further disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

Meanwhile, acting Town Clerk Joel Shawa has also, with immediate effect, charged and suspended the Senior Health Inspector, Director of Planning, Director of Engineering, Director of Housing and Social Services and Chief Human Resource Officer for alleged inefficiency.

According to Shawa, the inefficiency of the five senior officials was with regard to failure to carry out work and complete the set assignments to the standards in respect to the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and healthy Campaign.

Shawa said with guidance from the Local Government Service Commission, the local authority had charged the directors with the offence of inefficiency in accordance with Paragraph 62(c) of the conditions of service for division I, II, III of 1996.

“The suspension has been instituted due to the gravity of the offences committed. Therefore, the affected directors and workers will be on suspension until the disciplinary process is completed,” said Shawa.