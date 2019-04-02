Apostolic Faith Mission Donates to Cyclone Idai Victims

The Apostolic Faith Mission in Zambia has joined other organizations in providing humanitarian aid to cyclone Idai victims in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The church has presented 20 bags of mealie meal to the cyclone Idai victims through the Disaster Management and Mitigation.

In a statement issued by DMMU communications officer Racheal Mupanga, the donation was presented to DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe at the centre in Kabanana Site and Service.

Kabwe said he was grateful to the church for fulfilling its doctrine of demonstrating love to the affected countries, adding that it was more blessed to give than to receive.

He added that the church had the mandate to ensure peace and help the needy in society.

Kabwe also commended the Apostolic Faith Mission for being the first Church to come on board in offering assistance to the affected countries.

And Apostolic Faith Mission representative Elder Kenny Nyimbili said the church was touched by the suffering of the affected families in the three countries.

On March 14, 2019, cyclone Idai made land fall in Beira, Mozambique and affected not only that country but also Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The disaster left a trail of destruction, which included loss of human lives of about 700 people.

Over 2,000 were left injured, 190,920 internally displaced and 1,912,930 affected, according to data released by authorities in the three countries.