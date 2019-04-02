Botswana, Zambia Lure Namibia into Kazungula Bridge Project

Namibia has been asked to partner with the Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe governments in the construction of the Kazungula Bridge.

The governments of Botswana and Zambia have agreed to allow Zimbabwe to join the Kazungula bridge project across the Zambezi River in phase two of the works and set up a one-stop border post at Kazungula in Southern Province.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who was in the country today, stressed the need to finalize the construction of the bridge before 2020.

President Masisi said this today after a private meeting with President Edgar Lungu at State House over the delayed construction of bridge.

And President Lungu, for his part, said the completion of the bridge would not only boost trade and commerce but further enhance economic activities and prospects of other land-linked countries.

In August 2007, the governments of Zambia and Botswana announced a deal to construct a bridge to replace the existing ferry.

Construction of the US$259.3 million project, which includes international border facilities in Zambia and Botswana, officially began on October 12, 2014 and was earmarked for completion by 2020.

Daewoo contractors of Korea had recently suspended construction works due to delayed funding.

The bridge is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the African development bank.