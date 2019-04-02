CBU Closed After Student Protests

Copperbelt University students last night fought battles with police as they rioted after failing to sit their examinations.

The students took to the streets and blocked Jambo Drive.

The protesting students said in separate interviews that they had not been allowed to sit their exams for failure to attain 20 marks from their Continuous Assessments.

Others have alleged that they have been barred from sitting their exams for failing to pay 80 per cent of user fees.

“Some of the students failed to get 20 or more marks while others have not paid tuition fees and this resulted in them missing out on exams this morning,” one of the students said.

Police, however, curtailed a near riot after they fired tear gas canisters to disperse the students.

Police have since surrounded the university to maintain law and order.

Copperbelt University Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma has expressed disappointment over the students’ behaviour and said the protest would not force the University to lower standards.

Prof Ngoma said the protest had nothing to do with registration fees in which the percentage had even be reduced to 30 per cent.

Meanwhile the university management has shut the institution indefinitely.