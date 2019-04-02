EDUCATION CORNER: What are CompTIA A+ Certification 220-901 Exam Benefits?

CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam serves to be one of the vital components for an individual to reach the CompTIA A+ certification. The CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam consists of PC peripherals and hardware devices, mobile hardware, networks, and troubleshooting of network connections along with hardware peripherals. All applicants must possess the necessary knowledge and skills to set up the components of a computer and manage all the troubleshooting actions for the network, software, and hardware components. CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam comprises of ninety questions in total in an MCQ format. The questions are all based on a drag and drop approach. The exam completion time is ninety minutes. The passing score for the exam is 675 out of a total of 900.

Benefits of CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam

There are a lot of benefits associated with the passing of CompTIA A+ 220-901 Exam for every aspirant. Some of the benefits that they achieve throughout life once they get certified are as follows:

A wide range of career options

On passing CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam, individual leaps closer towards CompTIA A+ certification. The qualified individuals can build a strong base and get a threshold to start their path of the career in the world of information technology. CompTIA A+ certification acts as the basic knowledge of the other CompTIA certifications. This gives the individuals varied choices to choose from for the path of career. There is a possibility of selecting the work area where the individual desires to specialize. This provides the individual with the focus for branching their skills and studies in the direction that they aspire.

The choice of career jumps up to a multiple rather than staying constant or fixed to any single entity and scope. CompTIA A+ certification removes the mark of a beginner even at the early stage of an individual in the industry as they are considered to be skilled and experienced. The certification allows the career to be started as a help desk technician, computer technician, manufacturer, field service technician, or even a repair business start-up.

The salaries are comparatively higher for the individuals compared to the ones who are non-certified. CompTIA A+ certification confirms an individual for their possessed skills and level of experience in the working field. Companies look forward to taking in and recruit people with the certification and offer them higher salaries. Rather than starting the career from dust and eventually struggling to get a better position with time, CompTIA A+ certification allows an individual to grab a higher position right from the beginning within the industry, not only with higher pay but also with higher designations.

CompTIA A+ certification increases the recruitment probabilities

People possessing CompTIA A+ certification tend to get recruited early and quickly compared to the non-certified. Individuals can soon fill the higher paid positions within a firm with the help of the certification. The individual can choose the area of work and expertise as their certification denotes their skills and talent. Firms list all standards, most of which are cleared by CompTIA A+ certified individual.

They impose recognition for the position offered out by the organizations, and this is possible with the help of their specificity and expertise levels. CompTIA A+ certification is considered as one of the basic requirements for being hired in the IT industry. The organization remains to rest assured about the recruited person for delivering their duties to the maximum extent possible and in the most accurate manner. CompTIA A+ certified are assumed to quickly execute their work with their basic skills in the minimum time reasonable that can be most effective to the company.

The enthusiasm about the chosen field is denoted by the certification which is generally observed by the hiring organizations. They can feel the certified individual’s urge to work and improve the path of their career with working knowledge and skill development. CompTIA Certified individuals usually tend to incur high customer satisfaction levels that are a significant part of booming the business profits.

The company can use CompTIA A+ Certification 220-901 Exam logo during the span CompTIA A+ certified individual remains in the organization. The main reason why the organizations look forward to CompTIA certified individuals is that the overall productivity of the organization gets a boost with the help of the skill set that the workers possess. The competition standards are redefined along with a reduced training cost for the employees which maximizes all around profit for the company to the significant level possible.

Higher Pay Scales for CompTIA A+ certified

In the recent era, the jobs that are put forward in the world of information technology tend to pay the maximum wages compared to the positions in other sectors. The availability of jobs is also not something to be worried about as there is a continuous advancement that is going on throughout the world that is creating newer scopes for people to join and work together.

CompTIA A+ certification has a convincing power that helps an individual to be discriminated and recruited from the crowd quickly. The certification acts as a paper of trust for the organization and easily enables an individual to be positioned at a level that they desire. The career opportunities can be increased to a great extent by staying focused, gaining of experience, getting education, and understanding life goals.

Final Word

CompTIA A+ Certification benefits individuals as they can earn increments by moving over to a better project at regular interval of time either within the same organization or different organizations. CompTIA A+ certification proves to be one of the essential parts to meet the rising employment criteria for the technology workers in the IT industry. The certification acts a global recognition tool for the certified individuals as they are known to have crossed two critical exams and have gained knowledge on the field associated with CompTIA A+ Certification.