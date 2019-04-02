Ex-ZB Accountant Jailed for Theft

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced former Zambia Breweries accountant Geoffrey Mulenga Chanda for fraudulent false accounting and theft involving K1, 000,000.

ACC Corporate Affairs officer Christopher Chibanku has stated today that the matter was presided over by Principal Resident magistrate Greenwell Malumani.

Chanda, 36, of House No. 18305/6 Hillview Park, Libala South, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in January 2018.

He was charged with 21 counts of fraudulent false accounting and 69 counts of theft by servant contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that on dates unknown but between August 1, 2018 and November, 2018 in Lusaka, Chanda, whilst employed at Zambia Breweries Plc as a trainee Credit Manager, made false entries in to the company’s client account system and stole in excess of K1, 000,00 from his former employer.

Chanda has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for each of the 21 counts of fraudulent false accounting, and five years with hard labour for each of the 69 counts of theft by servant, which will run concurrently, meaning he will serve five years.