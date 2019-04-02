Kambwili Gets Nolle: DPP Halts Unlawful Assembly Case

The Director of Public Prosecutions has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter where NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili was charged with unlawful assembly.

In this case, it was alleged that Kambwili and 11 others on November 25, 2018, in Luanshya, jointly and whilst acting together, unlawfully assembled with intent to carry out some common purpose and conducted themselves in a manner that could cause fear among the people.

Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obister Musukwa, sitting in Luanshya, discontinued the case after the state informed him that the DPP had entered a nolle prosequi against Kambwili and 11 others.

When the matter was taken to court in February , the court granted the accused persons K30, 000 bail each in their own recognizance.

Kambwili was arrested for unlawful assembly on November 30, 2018, a few days after a group of angry protesting workers from AVIC International in Luanshya went to his residence to express their grievances on alleged appalling working conditions.