Lungu Heads to CB for 3-Day Working Visit

President Edgar Lungu is today expected on the Copperbelt for a three-day working visit.

The Head of State will arrive at 14:30 hours at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport in Ndola.

Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe has confirmed President Lungu’s visit saying the Head of State is expected to commission expansion works at Mukuba University Campus in Kitwe’s Itimpi area.

Nundwe said President Lungu is also expected to inspect various development projects in the Province, among other engagements.