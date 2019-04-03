Armed Robbers Kill Chibombo Guard

Armed robbers yesterday killed a security guard at Arizona outlet in Chibombo and stole an undisclosed amount of money and property.

The criminals broke into the shop through the main door after attacking the security guard and damaging the locking system, police have stated.

The victim identified as Richard Shamabuwa, 49, of Chibombo District sustained a deep cut on the head as a metal bar and an axe is believed to have been used in the act.

He was found in an unconscious state and was rushed to Liteta District Hospital where he later died, acting Police spokesperson Danny Mwale has stated.

The body is in Liteta District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And in a related development, police in Luanshya picked a body of an unidentified man aged between 30 and 35 who is suspected to have been killed by unknown people.

The incident occurred on 2nd April, 2019 at unknown time at Kankoshi Village, Miputu area in Luanshya, Copperbelt Province.

“The body was found with a deep cut on the stomach with intestines outside. A sharp instrument is suspected to have been used. The body is laying in Roan General Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification,” Mwale stated.

In Lusaka, a Congolese businessman running a grocery wholesale in Lusaka was attacked at his residence by eight unknown criminals armed with machetes, knives and an unknown type of firearms.

“The criminals went away with K35,000.00 and a 32-inch colour television set valued at K2,000. This occurred on 2nd April, 2019 around 21:00 in Kalundu compound, Westwood in Lusaka. Police have intensified patrols to make sure that citizens and their properties are safe. We are calling upon members of the public to be alert and report any suspicious looking persons to the nearest police station within the community,” stated Mwale.