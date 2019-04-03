AVIC To Resume Road Works in Kitwe

AVIC International is set to resume road works in Kitwe that were suspended in January due to heavy rains.

AVIC International had suspended the rehabilitation of 56 kilometers of roads but is now ready to resume road works.

It covered about 20 kilometers before going on industrial break three months ago.

Kitwe City Council Public Relations manager Roy Kuseka said the works would start from Independence Avenue and other roads in the Central Business Dstrict.

“To speed up works, the contractor has split into two camps but will work simultaneously. While one team will specifically cover the Central Business District, the second group will tackle remaining roads as stipulated in the contract,” Kuseka said.

Once completed, the rehabilitation works would bring relief not only to motorists, but the business community and members of the public who have always requested for an improved road network, said Kuseka.