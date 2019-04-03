CB Cops ‘Hunt’ For 3 Armed Robbers

Police on the Copperbelt are looking for three armed robbers following a robbery on Monday in which the suspects stole K218, 612 from two Mega Eggs cashiers.

The incident is believed to have happened when the two cashiers identified as Evelyn Kolala, 29, and Benson Chisola, 24, were on their way to deposit the money at the bank using a company vehicle Toyota Hiace Registration Number ALM 4829.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga said the three armed robbers then attacked the two cashiers, including the driver, identified as Kabwe Kasase, 32, and went away with K218,612 near Lake Petroleum fuel service station on the Kitwe-Chingola Road.

She said the suspected armed robbers bundled the three Mega Eggs employees in Chingola in their motor vehicle, tied their legs and hands and sealed their mouths before taking away their mobile phones and keys to the company motor vehicle.

No recovery of the money has been made so far, Katanga said, and investigations have been instituted to bring to book the suspected armed robbers who sped off in a Toyota Corolla of unknown registration number after the attack.