Govt Cuts School Fees

General education minister David Mabumba has announced a reduction in school fees in all government schools across the country.
Mabumba said in Parliament yesterday that the adjustment was effective next term.
The school fees for rural schools have been reduced to K150 per term while urban schools are now expected to peg fees at K200 per term.
Boarding schools will be expected to charge not over K1,000 per term, according to Mabumba.
For grant aided schools, the government has advised them to be considerate when setting school fees.
The measure, Mabumba said, is aimed at increasing access to education for all.
5 Comments
innocent maluba
that’s good to hear
MIGHTY SHANSHA
This is a good gesture because with the amount of money that we were paying, some of the schools are still in a very dilapidated state so where are they taking our ZMK 1,500? For me it’s a plus because I didn’t pay for this term for my daughter meaning I will only pay ZMK1,100. Thanks to the Govt.
Iwell
Good move
Youth movement
These are the things we want to be hearing not politics every time NO.We want development,we justice,we want poverty reduction,we want education accessible to all,corruption free e.t.c,it’s these things that makes us do politics and vote for you don’t think we just want to be cheering you or making you leaders for funny.
Kascol
This time around it should be effected and not to be like a minimum wage ferry tale ,
Be practical not theoretical