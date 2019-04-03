Govt Cuts School Fees

General education minister David Mabumba has announced a reduction in school fees in all government schools across the country.

Mabumba said in Parliament yesterday that the adjustment was effective next term.

The school fees for rural schools have been reduced to K150 per term while urban schools are now expected to peg fees at K200 per term.

Boarding schools will be expected to charge not over K1,000 per term, according to Mabumba.

For grant aided schools, the government has advised them to be considerate when setting school fees.

The measure, Mabumba said, is aimed at increasing access to education for all.