Lundazi Woman Pours Hot Water on Hubby

Police in Lundazi have arrested a 28-year-old woman for pouring hot water on her husband after a domestic dispute.

Eastern Province police commissioner Lackson Sakala confirmed the incident in a statement.

Sakala stated that Peter Tembo, 31, of William Compound in chief Mphamba’s area reported that he was assaulted by his wife, Agness, of the same address.

He said the victim sustained burns on his hands, chest, back, shoulders and chin.

Sakala said the incident occurred early on March 29, 2019.

The victim is currently in Lundazi Hospital while his wife is in police custody.