Lungu Unveils Expanded Mukuba University

President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the completed phase one of expansion works at Mukuba University in Kitwe constructed at a cost of K74 million.

Phase one of the project commenced on April 27, 2009 and involved the construction of two hostels, two double storey lecture room blocks, a lecture theatre and a double storey library at a cost of K74 million.

The Head of State is happy that the expansion of the school has helped increase bed space from the current 336 to 816.

“This development has resulted in students being brought closer to their learning environment and a great relief to students who previously had to secure alternative accommodation in Garneton area, and those who were commuting from home at great cost,” President Lungu said today.

He further disclosed that phase two of the project which commenced on April 26, 2013 and yet to be completed involves construction of two hostels, two lecture room blocks, ten lecturers’ houses and a lecture theatre.

Works of all these structures are 50 per cent done and a total cost of K48 million kwacha is expected to be spent on the project.

President Lungu has urged the Ministry of Higher Education to continue seeking funds from the treasury and other sources to realize the government’s vision of transforming Mukuba University and other institutions into universities with requisite infrastructure.

“I therefore wish to sound a clarion call to all those responsible for the implementation and distribution of various developmental projects to avoid the temptation of discriminating against certain regions. We, the PF government, have a mandate to take development to all parts of the country,” said President Lungu.