Lungu Warns: We’ll Close UNZA and CBU If Students Keep Rioting

President Edgar Lungu has threatened closure of the Copperbelt University (CBU) and the University of Zambia should the students continue to damage public infrastructure whenever aggrieved.

Speaking when he inspected works by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) at the Zambia Institute of Business Studies and Industrial Practice (ZIBSIP), President Lungu said government was spending a lot of money repairing infrastructure in public institutions only to be damaged by unruly students.

President Lungu wondered why it was only students at the two institutions resorting to damaging public property whenever aggrieved.

He said it was worrying that even students from better homes were involved in the destruction of both public and private property by engaging in riotous behaviour.

“We will deal with them; if it means closure, we will do it. Seriously speaking, you see, why is it happening at CBU and University of Zambia only? I had a chat with some leaders of unions from the students and I was about to say ‘umwana kasembe’ but when I saw the extent of destruction, I said get out of here,” President Lungu said.

On Monday, students at CBU rioted after they were barred from sitting their examinations for failing to attain required marks in continuous assessment, which is a prerequisite for writing final examinations.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has commended the Zambia National Service for the renovations at ZIBSIP.

The Head of State said the works done clearly showed that the government could spend less on certain projects.

ZIBSIP was closed in December last year and ZNS was engaged to undertake an overhaul of the institution’s infrastructure at a cost of K1.7 million.