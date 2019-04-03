Mulongoti Discharged from Hospital

People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti who was hospitalised at Awryp Medical Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa has been discharged.

Mulongoti, who has since returned to Zambia, will now be treated as an outpatient at the local hospital following “recent developments”, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has confirmed.

Before government evacuated him to South Africa for specialist treatment in January, Mulongoti was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.