OPINION: Fact-Checking Day: We All Missed It, Didn’t We?

Yesterday, April 2, was International Fact-Checking Day. This day which is being promoted by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) in partnership with fact-checking organizations worldwide, comes just after April Fools’ Day, one the most popular internationally commemorated day, obviously for the humour that it comes with.

Just like we have Labour Day, World Press Freedom Day, International Women’s Day, et cetera, we now have a day for checking lies. You will all agree that we have too many shameless lies flying around the internet which are being taken for truth by the consumers of information.

And we bet many Zambians have no idea about this International Fact-Checking Day, an important day that must remind us of the many challenges we face today brought about by the social media. This day is a clear cry for “more facts in politics, journalism, and everyday life”. It is a day that recognizes the fact that there are a number of falsehoods being passed for truth all around the world and citizens, even journalists, pay very little or no attention at all to fact-checking.

Why is this day very important for all Zambians?

Just a few days ago, social media platforms, especially WhatsApp, were flooded with lies suggesting that our Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina had passed on. An ordinary member of society who had received this outright lie took time to approach one of the editors of this publication for verification of what he had read on WhatsApp – that’s a good fact-checking mechanism! What worried us most is when an inquiry came from a government official who, from the way the query came, had nearly believed the shameless lies. Sadly, a number of us could have even participated in spreading this lie instead of checking the facts.

This is just one among the many examples we can give about the lies that have been shared on social media, and sometimes, journalists in traditional media institutions have fallen prey to these rumours because they ignored one key aspect of journalism – fact-checking!

All Zambians, especially journalists, must make this day an important part of their daily lives because society relies on them for true and accurate information. Fact-checking must, once again, become a routine in the practice of journalism. In fact, Zambians must, on their own, equally participate in fact-checking of whatever data they come across on the internet to avoid being fed with lies.

Social media lies are a huge concern to every Zambian. Many of the citizens today can attest to the fact that they have, in one way or the other, been victims of falsehoods. If you have been a victim, then you totally understand the feeling of having total lies about you on social media. Because of the high spread of false information on the internet, the government has come up with cyber laws which are aimed at curbing misinformation. This, when looked at critically, has its own positives and negatives. But what we advise is that the government must engage all stakeholders – the media, social media platforms, citizen groups, human rights advocates – when coming up with this law for effective results.