Opposition Want to Get Power through Back Door, Charges Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has accused the opposition of causing political violence so that they could push for a government of national unity.

And the peaceful campaigns ahead of the Roan parliamentary by-election in Luanshya have cheered President Edgar Lungu who has further ordered that no political party cadres from other areas should be ferried to the area.

President Lungu, who is on the Copperbelt for a three day working visit, charged that some political parties were promoting violence between now and 2020 because “they want to create an impression that the ruling party is violent so that they can have a chance to call for a government of national unity”.

“The opposition want to get into power through the back door by calling for a Government of National Unity. They are busy insulting the Republican President thinking that I will reduce myself to their level so that the people are forced not distinguish who is the cause of trouble. I will not take that route,” he said on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday.

And President Lungu said the non-violent campaigns seen in Roan were a clear demonstration of the PF’s peacefulness.

He said people on the Copperbelt had shown that “you cannot always seek political office by means of engaging in violence”.

The Head of State directed that no political party cadres from other areas should be allowed on the Copperbelt.

“The shame of Sesheke is still haunting Zambians, the shame of Kafue is still haunting Zambians and we know that Sesheke was and still is a stronghold for our friends in the UPND, so is Kafue, And if the Copperbelt, our stronghold, reports any violence, I will hold the chairman for the province and all of you accountable because it is your area,” President Lungu said.