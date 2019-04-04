6 CBU Students Nabbed for Rioting

Six students at the Copperbelt University have been arrested for allegedly engaging in riotous behaviour last evening.

Another student broke his leg after jumping from the first floor of a hostel to escape arrest.

The students took to the streets and damaged doors and windows to the office of the vice chancellor after student union leaders were served with exculpatory letters for allegedly inciting a class boycott.

However, police who rushed to the institution to calm the situation apprehended six students for allegedly being part of the group that rioted.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga identified the arrested students as Moses Mwewa, 24, Kashiwa Tendai, 21, Wizzy Sinkala, 21, Lenox Masulani, 20, Mathews Zulu, 21, and David Milambo, 20.

Katanga further said a student sustained a broken leg after he jumped from the first floor of B Block hostels as he attempted to run away from CBU police officers who tried to apprehend him for allegedly being part of the rioting students.

She has identified the victim as Augustine Chamonda who is currently in hospital while the six remain detained at Riverside Police Station.