BETUZ Welcomes School Fee Cut But warns of Repercussions

The Basic Education Teachers Union (BETUZ) has welcomed the government’s reduction of school fees in all public schools across the country.

The union has, however, warned of repercussions that go with school fee reductions.

Union Director of Public and International Relations Kakunta Kabika said he hoped that the reduction announced by general education minister David Mabumba was aimed at ensuring that every Zambian with capacity and willing to attain some education should do so unhindered.

But he said schools would lose some income that could “probably have been [used] to ensure that they provide quality education”.

Kabika further hopeed the government would ensure that the gaps to be created by the reduced incomes in schools would be able to be covered by the national Treasury “through whatever mechanism that they are going to put in place”.

“Our position is that government has a responsibility to educate its citizens, Government is fully aware of the costs that go with the provision of quality education,” Kabika said.

He said quality education could not be produced without adequate resources.

Kabika added that government should ensure teachers were protected and provided with conducive working environments for themselves and the learners.

“In conclusion…government should ensure that it continues providing a platform for dialogue with such decisions because they help in making sure that everyone understands the background of the decisions made with regards to such critical decisions,” he said.

Mabumba told Parliament yesterday that the school fee adjustment was effective next term.

The school fees for rural schools have been reduced to K150 per term while urban schools are now expected to peg fees at K200 per term.

Boarding schools will be expected to charge not over K1,000 per term, according to Mabumba.

For grant aided schools, the government has advised them to be considerate when setting school fees.

This measure, Mabumba said, is aimed at increasing access to education for all.