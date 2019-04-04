ICT Learning to Get Real in Mwinilunga Schools

The Ministry of General Education has procured 200 desktop computers for all 94 primary schools in Mwinilunga District in North Western Province.

Mwinilunga District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Michael Masumba disclosed the development and further thanked the Ministry of General Education for the initiative, which he says will improve the pupils’ performance in information and communication technologies (ICTs).

He said pupils would now access ICT learning in their respective schools across the district without difficulties.

To boost learning in ICTs, 10 generator sets have also been supplied by government to schools that are not connected to the national power grid in their respective zones.

Masumba has since appealed to government to send more trained ICT teachers to the district. “…if more fast track trainings in ICTs can be introduced for teachers, the development will be a positive advantage,” said Masumba.