I’m Worth Over $50M, PF Can’t Buy Me, Brags GBM

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, the UPND vice-president, has said nothing will separate him from the opposition party.

Meanwhile, Mwamba has said those writing fake stories that he has been bought by the PF are very stupid because he is worth over $50 million alleged to have been paid to him by the ruling party.

During a press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka today, Mwamba dismissed social media claims that he had resigned from the UPND after being bought by the Patriotic Front.

The former Minister of Defence told the media that he could not be bought by the PF for $50 million because he is “worth more than that”.

“They are saying GBM has resigned as UPND vice-president. How can I resign from the UPND and join the PF, a party of thieves, at the expense of poor Zambian?” Mwamba wondered.

He has assured the party and its members that he is going nowhere and nothing will separate him from the party and its leadership.

Mwamba has since urged party members to remain calm and continue campaigning because the party is still intact and that the UPND must win the by-elections.

“Those who want to bring confusions in the party…I will deal with you. Why do you want to bring confusions in the party by making people have sleeplessness nights that GBM has resigned? Where can I go if I leave UPND? I can only leave this party if I form my own political party,” he said.

“Even you writing fake stories that I was given $50 million by the ruling party, you are also very stupid. I am worth more than. Do PF even have that money to buy me when they finished all the money from the Treasury?” asked Mwamba.

Meanwhile, president Hakainde Hichilema has told UPND members that the party had not made any changes in its leadership.

Hichilema has since advised the members to further grow the party as the UPND still remains “a genuine and strong opposition party as many parties have come and gone”.