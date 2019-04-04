Kamfinsa Cops Motivated

President Edgar Lungu yesterday commissioned 91 newly constructed housing units for the Zambia Police Service at Kamfinsa Mobile Unit in Kitwe with a directive to the police command to curtail any threats to peace and security in the country.

The 91 houses have been constructed by AVIC International and are part of the 12,000 units being constructed under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President Lungu said the government was constructing the houses in phases to avoid over stretching the Treasury in line with fiscal consolidation being implemented by the Ministry of Finance.

“Our intention is to modernise our security institutions and services. This encompasses provision of decent housing, equipment and in-service training. We are therefore confident that the modernisation program will motivate our men and women in uniform to work hard and within the law by embracing national values and in line with the code of conduct of the Zambia police. I know this project is costly but it is worthwhile because security and peace goes hand in hand and is a cornerstone to any sustainable development,” President Lungu said.

He also directed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to curtail any form of violence in Roan and Bahati constituencies ahead of the April 12 by-elections.

President Lungu said he did not want to see a repeat of the Sesheke by-election violence.

And Kanganja thanked President Lungu for being consistent in dealing with challenges faced by the police.