Lungu Threatens to Fire Civil Servants Frustrating Govt Work

President Edgar Lungu has said he will not hesitate to fire civil servants who are being used to frustrate the government’s development agenda.

Speaking at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola before departure for Lusaka after a three-day working visit on the Copperbelt, President Lungu said those frustrating the work of the government would be removed from both local and central governments.

“I have heard people saying ‘no we are harassing people’…but as a civil servant, you are our employee. We will remove you, that is what we will do. They lie to you that ‘filufyanye (disturb things), we will bring you back in 2021’. But they are lying to you, mukaloba ilya uma nangu ilya bola (you will end up getting a bad deal)’. I can tell you this, they are not coming in 2021 because Zambians have seen who they are,” said President Lungu who has since returned to Lusaka.

“Those who are sabotaging government programmes, we will remove you. We do not mind whether you work for the council or in central government, we will remove you because twanaka (we are tired).”