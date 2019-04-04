Sampa Cuts Costs at LCC: Bring Your Own Snacks to My Office

The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa has introduced measures to cut costs at the local authority to create cash surplus for workers’ wages.

In a letter to Lusaka City Council finance director Bestone Kajoba copied to Town Clerk Alex Mwansa, Local Government Commission chairman Amos Musonda and local government minister Vincent Mwale, some of the immediate cost cutting measures announced by Sampa include an immediate stop to the purchase of snacks for management meetings.

He has further ordered that his office should not have any snacks bought by the local authority and those wishing to have light meals while in his office should be going with their own.

“…creating a financial surplus for the Council is one of my major priorities so that we can be able to meet all our immediate and intermediate financial obligations as they fall due. I am saddened that 6 months into my time in office, we are still struggling to meet our monthly wage bill and we have to be bailed out all the time by the Central Government. This financial dependency syndrome should come to an end as I strongly believe we have the capacity to raise adequate and surplus cash liquidity on a monthly basis,” Sampa stated in the letter.

He stated that the only way to create a cash surplus was through increased revenue and reduced costs.

“Today, I wish to tackle or guide with immediate measures that would be the first step in cutting what I consider operational or consumption costs at LCC. These are:

Please cut out or stop spending any money on snacks like chicken or sausage pieces, meat pies, samoosas, fruits and several types Biscuits for all Management meetings or any meetings that I attend or chair. Some of these meetings take place at 14hrs just after lunch and I have been amused to see above mentioned snacks like chicken wings, beef strips, meat pies, samoosas, fruits and several types of biscuits served in the course of the meetings,” Sampa stated. “…Those listed to attend these meetings are however free to bring their own snacks if they intend or anticipate feeling hungry before the end of meetings. 2. Stop or cut out any budgetary cash allocation to my office meant to purchase snacks or biscuits for myself or for my guests. I will be carrying a snack lunch box from home in case I feel hungry while in the office. Equally, I anticipate those coming for business meetings at my office to have had a meal or snacks by the time they arrive for scheduled or unscheduled meetings. In the event that I choose and set up a meeting over lunch hours with internal or outside guests, I undertake to pay for the lunch bill direct from my personal pockets.”

He stated that he believed business or works meetings were supposed to be short and straight to the point.

“3. If 1 and 2 measures are correctly implemented, I reckon we can immediately save at least K20,000 which can instantly be channelled to the Salary and Wage account lines of our Profit and Loss (P&L) statements. The K20,000 saving may seem negligible compared to our entire staff salaries but I believe it would be adequate to guarantee timely salaries for at least 20 LCC workers. It is very important that we exhibit to our stakeholders namely the Central Government and Lusaka City residents our immediate resolve to create cash solvency and be able to meet staff salaries and other urgent expenses like fuel for garbage collection,” stated Sampa. “It all starts with cutting extra costs no matter how small the amounts involved.

It takes saving a K1 today and soon it will be possible to have a surplus of over K1M.

Please let your office come up with five other immediate petty cash and sundry payments cost cutting suggestions and measures within the next 14 Days.”