The Zambia National Team has moved three rungs up on the FIFA World rankings.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Zambia now stands in the 79th place in the world and 17th in Africa.

Senegal is the highest ranked African team in 23rd position while Belgium tops the global charts.

The Chipolopolo boys have benefitted from their 4-1 routing of Namibia at National Heroes Stadium on March 23 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

(Source: FAZ)