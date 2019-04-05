African Envoys in S.A Agree to Issue Strong Advice on Xenophobia

African Heads of Missions convened at the Zambian High Commission Chancery in Pretoria to discuss recommendations to be made to the South African government on recent xenophobic attacks.

The meeting was chaired by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corp, Ambassador Bene Mpoko.

The meeting resolved to make strong recommendations that would be submitted to help end xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu and other cabinet ministers will hold the meeting at the Department of International Relations and cooperation (DIRCO).

Mpoko said African diplomats were looking for a long term solution against xenophobia.

He said among the issues that would be submitted related to diplomatic security, crime and legal status of foreigners living in South Africa.

“The meeting resolved to help find a durable solution against recurrent xenophobic attacks.

Among the Head of Missions that attended the Meeting was His Excellency Veiccoh K. Ngiwete SADC Chairperson of ambassadors and High Commissioners His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba, Republic of Zambia. Others were Her Excellency, Ambassador Mrs. Maria Filomena Delgado – Angola and His Excellency Ambassador Andre Nzapayeke – Central African Republic,” stated first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.