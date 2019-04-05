Another Taxi Driver Murdered

POLICE in Petauke have instituted investigations into the murder of a taxi driver.

Eastern Province police commissioner Lackson Sakala confirmed the incident and named the deceased as 37-year-old Raphael Mwanza of Tasala IV compound.

Sakala said the incident occurred between 01:00am and 06: 00am on

Wednesday in Riverside compound.

He said the victim was last seen around 01:00am at Atoti night club where he was operating from.

Sakala said the victim’s blood stained vehicle was abandoned in Riverside compound.

He said Mwanza’s body, currently in Petauke hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, was found in a shallow pool of water with multiple cuts.